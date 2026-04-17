Anna Woolhouse leaves Sky Sports to join DAZN in major boxing broadcast shake-up

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The landscape of sports broadcasting has seen a significant shift as veteran presenter Anna Woolhouse officially departs Sky Sports to join the global streaming giant DAZN.

Known as the face of Sky's boxing coverage for over a decade, Woolhouse has been a mainstay at ringside for some of the biggest domestic and international fights in recent history, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Her move to DAZN marks a high-profile acquisition for the platform as it continues to expand its footprint in the UK and international markets, securing one of the most respected voices in the industry.

During her tenure at Sky Sports, Woolhouse was instrumental in the network's coverage of world title fights, notably leading the broadcasts for Anthony Joshua’s rise to heavyweight dominance and the historic all-female card headlined by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

Her professionalism and deep tactical knowledge earned her widespread acclaim from fans and fighters alike. Industry insiders suggest that her transition to DAZN is part of a broader strategy by the streaming service to bolster its presentation team following its long-term partnership with Matchroom Boxing.

The move has sparked significant conversation among boxing fans, many of whom have grown accustomed to Woolhouse anchoring Sky's Saturday night fight cards.

At DAZN, she is expected to take on a leading role across their premium boxing schedule, reuniting with several former colleagues and promoters. While Sky Sports has yet to announce a permanent successor for her role, the departure of such a central figure signals a new era for boxing television in the UK, as digital platforms continue to compete aggressively for top-tier talent and broadcasting rights.

News.Az