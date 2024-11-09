Anne Hathaway and Zendaya to star in Christopher Nolan's new film

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya to star in Christopher Nolan's new film

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are set to star in Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated next movie.

The two actors will join the previously announced cast of Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Details of the project have been kept under wraps but sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that it will not be set in the present day, News.Az reports, citing Deadline. Nolan’s follow-up to Oppenheimer has been dated for 17 July 2026 with an Imax release. The movie is expected to start shooting in 2025.It will mark an on-screen reunion for off-screen partners Zendaya and Holland. The pair are also expected to return to their roles in the fourth Spider-Man movie, which is currently dated for a week after Nolan’s film.Top-tier talent always runs at the opportunity to join a Nolan film. This would mark Zendaya’s first pic for the filmmaker and the third for Hathaway, who appeared in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar.Hathaway has had a busy 2024 that included the thriller Mother’s Instinct alongside Jessica Chastain and Amazon pic The Idea of You. Next up, she is set to star in Warner Bros’ Flowervale Station.Zendaya’s year started with Dune: Part Two, which grossed more then $700 million at the worldwide box office. She followed that up with her tennis drama Challengers at Amazon MGM Studios.

