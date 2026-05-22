Olivia Rodrigo drops new song “The Cure” with video

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Olivia Rodrigo has released her new song “The Cure,” produced by longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, News.Az reports, citing Pitchfork.

The artist also clarified that the track is unrelated to the band The Cure, despite the shared name—though Rodrigo and Robert Smith previously performed “Just Like Heaven” together during her Glastonbury set last year.

The song arrives alongside a new music video directed by Cat Solen and Jamie Gerin.

In the video, Rodrigo plays a mid-century nurse attempting to save patients’ hearts in a hospital setting. However, the narrative takes a twist, and she ultimately becomes a patient herself.

The release is part of her upcoming project You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which is set to arrive on June 12. The lead single from the album, “Drop Dead,” was directed by Petra Collins and featured Rodrigo dancing “on the walls of Versailles.”

Earlier this month, Rodrigo appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she served as both host and musical guest. During the show, she premiered a new unreleased song titled “Begged,” featuring an appearance from Weyes Blood, also known as Natalie Mering.

Her upcoming Unraveled Tour is scheduled to run from September through May of next year, with supporting acts including Grace Ives, Wolf Alice, and additional guests to be announced.

News.Az