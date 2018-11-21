Another agricultural cooperative created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sabirabad Production Cooperative has been established in the Yakhadallak and Beshdali villages of Azerbaijan's Sabirabad District, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 21.

Residents of the villages have been allocated 1,100 hectares of land.

The cooperative consists of 380 men and 300 women, and on average 1.25 hectares of land accounts for each of them, Trend reports.

The cooperative was created in accordance with the Strategic Roadmap and the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Cooperation in 2017-2022.

Ensuring a sustainable development of the agricultural sector, effective use of lands, the creation of agricultural cooperatives as a form of joint farming in order to increase farmers' incomes are the main goals.

