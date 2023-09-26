Another ammunition warehouse found in Khojaly (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures are underway to detect civilian buildings used by Armenian armed units and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military purposes in the Garabagh region, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.az.

According to the ministry, during the inspection of civil infrastructure facilities in Khojaly district, another ammunition warehouse was identified: "A large amount of cartridges, hand grenades, mortars, heavy artillery and tank shells of various calibers, as well as guided missiles of anti-tank missile complexes and other ammunition discovered in the warehouse were confiscated".

It was noted that a large number of boxes full of ammunition loaded on trailers were found and seized.

News.Az