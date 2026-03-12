Azerbaijan, US firm plan new digital platform partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has announced plans to develop a new-generation digital platform and ecosystem in partnership with a US technology company, as part of efforts to expand economic and technological cooperation with the United States.

The meeting, which brought together representatives of US government agencies and companies, focused on expansion of economic and trade relations, investment opportunities and new areas of cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The United States-Azerbaijan Trade & Business Agenda marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) was held in Washington. Along with state officials, the event was attended by representatives of companies operating in the energy, finance, ICT and other fields from both countries.

Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce; Reza Vaziri, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United States, delivered spechees at the opening ceremony.

They noted noted that during its 30 years of activity, U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce has played an important role in forming a reliable dialogue between the business circles of the two countries and promoting mutual investments. Relations between Azerbaijan and the United States are no longer limited to the energy sector, but cooperation is expanding in such areas as trade, transport, industry, innovation and digital transformation.

As part of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and HAIMAKER.AI Inc. regarding a potential partnership to create a new generation digital platform and ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

