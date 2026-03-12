President Aliyev meets Bosnian leader to discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Željka Cvijanović, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Baku on Thursday to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Fondly recalling his previous meetings with Cvijanović, the head of state stressed the need to expand relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Cvijanović noted that she had participated several times in the traditional Global Baku Forum.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of the 13th Global Baku Forum and praised the excellent organization of the event. They highlighted that, as always, the forum features discussions on highly relevant global issues, particularly in light of the current international situation.

