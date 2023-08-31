Another attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon once again reveals ugly face of Armenia’s destructive policy - political scientist

Another attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon once again reveals ugly face of Armenia’s destructive policy - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon once again reveals the ugly face of Armenia’s destructive policy, political scientist Tural Ismayilov told News.Az.

About 50 people of Armenian origin, who were holding a rally outside the building of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lebanon, damaged the fence around the administrative building and threw bottles of paint and explosives into the building. The Embassy staff were not injured in the attack.

The political scientist recalled that Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon came under attacks by Armenian nationalists several times.

“One of the main reasons behind these attacks is the failure by the international community to give adequate and decent responses to Armenia’s terrorist provocations,” he said.

Ismayilov stressed that Armenia has pursued fascist and racist policy throughout history.

“Today’s attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon once again reveals the ugly face of Armenia’s destructive policy. It also shows how dangerous and unacceptable the Armenian lobby-sponsored specific organized terrorist network is,” he said.

The political scientist noted that Lebanon must take concrete steps over the act of vandalism committed against the Azerbaijani embassy. “Otherwise, this attack may cause another international scandal,” he added.

News.Az