Another convoy of Russian peacekeepers moves freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

A convoy of 19 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed near Azerbaijan’s Shusha] has driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road without any problems, News.az reports from the scene.

The vehicles were moving from Lachin in the direction of Khankendi.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

News.Az