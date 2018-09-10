Another honey fair to be held in Baku

Another honey fair to be held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan organizes the next Republican Fair of Bee Products.

The Ministry reports that the fair will be held from 5 to 28 October in shopping center Amay (add: 23, Nobel Avenue), Fineko/abc.az reports.

"Beekeepers wishing to take part in the fair must submit their products to the protected warehouse at the above address, contact phone number 1652 and be registered from 15 to 30 September," the MoA said in a statement.

News.Az

News.Az