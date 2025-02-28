Another minor earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district on Thursday, 46 kilometers northeast of the Ismayilli station.

The earthquake was recorded by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.Az reports.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 km and was recorded at 07:49 local time.

No tremors were felt.

