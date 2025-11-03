Anthony Hopkins rejects autism label, calls mental health diagnoses “nonsense”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anthony Hopkins is once again proving he’s one of Hollywood’s most unapologetically honest voices. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 87-year-old Oscar winner opened up about sobriety, aging, and his relationship with mental health — and his words are already stirring debate.

Hopkins admitted he once tried therapy at the urging of legendary actor Laurence Olivier. The experience didn’t last long, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He remembered being told repeatedly, “Let’s go back,” during sessions. His blunt reaction? “I don’t want to do this. So boring.” The moment he learned his therapist had been married three times, Hopkins decided he’d had enough, thinking, “All is well with you.”

The screen icon also revealed that his wife, Stella Arroyave, believes he may be autistic. She pointed to his obsession with numbers, order, and detail. But Hopkins didn’t accept the label for a second. “I didn’t know what the hell she was talking about,” he said. “I don’t even believe it.”

For Hopkins, modern psychological terms — ADHD, OCD, autism spectrum labels — don't explain the human condition. And he didn’t sugarcoat it. “It’s all nonsense. It’s called living. It’s just being human, full of mysteries and craziness and webs inside us.” To him, labeling everything has become a trend. “Who cares?” he added. “Now it’s fashion. Oh, give me a break.”

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, Hopkins is surprisingly self-critical about his career. He insists he hasn’t worked a “real job.” In his words, “I show up, speak the lines, and go home.” He compared himself to everyday workers, saying people digging roads and working in stores are the ones truly laboring. “I haven’t done a day’s work in my life,” he admitted.

Yet one part of his life he takes very seriously is his sobriety. Hopkins is approaching 50 years without alcohol and recalled the moment it clicked. He was driving drunk in California with no idea where he was headed when it hit him: he could kill someone. He asked for help, attended a meeting, and says he felt an immediate shift. “My craving just left,” he said, describing it as a moment of clarity or “life force.” He now sees that turning point as a divine intervention.

Through all of it, Hopkins remains blunt, skeptical, and deeply self-aware — qualities that have shaped both his public persona and his extraordinary acting career. As he prepares to celebrate half a century of sobriety, he isn’t interested in labels or trends. He’s interested in honesty, however uncomfortable it may be.

And whether one agrees with him or not, Anthony Hopkins continues doing what few in Hollywood dare to do: speak without filters.

News.Az