WHO says no link found between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

WHO says no link found between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence linking autism to the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.

In a statement, the WHO noted that no consistent association has been established between prenatal paracetamol use and autism in children, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The clarification comes after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week suggested a connection between autism and both childhood vaccines and the use of Tylenol by pregnant women, claims that are not supported by scientific evidence.

News.Az