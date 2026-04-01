Anthropic accidentally leaks part of Claude Code source
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Anthropic accidentally released a portion of the internal source code for its AI coding assistant, Claude Code, citing “human error,” the company confirmed Tuesday.
A file intended for internal use was mistakenly included in a software update, pointing to an archive with nearly 2,000 files and 500,000 lines of code, which were quickly copied to developer platform GitHub, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
An Anthropic spokesperson said, “Earlier today, a Claude Code release included some internal source code. No sensitive customer data or credentials were involved or exposed. This was a release packaging issue caused by human error, not a security breach.”
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A post on X sharing a link to the leaked code had already garnered over 29 million views by Wednesday morning.
The leaked code pertained to the tool’s internal architecture but did not include confidential data from Claude. Claude Code’s source code had previously been partially known due to reverse-engineering by independent developers, and an earlier version was exposed in February 2025.
By Nijat Babayev