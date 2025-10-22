Yandex metrika counter

Anti-immigrant protests erupt in Dublin after young girl attacked - VIDEO

Violent protests erupted in West Dublin on Tuesday night after a young girl was reportedly attacked, with demonstrators setting a police van ablaze and clashing with officers outside a building housing asylum seekers.

According to Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, the unrest followed the arrest of a man in his 20s accused of seriously assaulting a female juvenile. Local media reported that the suspect had a deportation order issued earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters waving Irish flags and chanting anti-immigrant slogans as glass bottles and fireworks were hurled at police. The Irish Times estimated that more than 500 people took part in the protest.

“The weaponizing of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected,” O’Callaghan said, condemning the violence as “unacceptable” and promising a firm response from authorities.

The latest incident echoes the 2023 Dublin riots, when anti-immigrant demonstrators rioted after the stabbing of three children in the city center.

While Ireland remains one of the few European nations without far-right representation in parliament, anti-immigrant movements have grown more visible in recent years, organizing frequent rallies calling for tighter immigration controls.

 


