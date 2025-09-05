Conor McGregor sparks controversy with Irish presidential ambitions - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced his bid for the Irish presidency, delivering a fiery speech outside Dublin’s Government Buildings on September 4, 2025. Mixing his trademark swagger with pointed political criticism, McGregor addressed issues such as rising homelessness, declining tourism, and public dissatisfaction with the government.





McGregor, 36, urged citizens to contact local councillors to nominate him for the ballot, promising a presidency focused on action rather than empty promises. “Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now! As President, I will not sign any bill into law until it goes back to the people first,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite his high-profile announcement, McGregor faces significant hurdles to get on the presidential ballot, which requires nominations from 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities. No official nominations have been recorded, and critics question whether celebrity fame alone is sufficient qualification for the office.

Adding to the controversy, McGregor’s legal issues—including a 2018 assault ruling upheld earlier this year—may complicate his campaign. Supporters see him as a bold, solution-oriented leader, while detractors warn that his personal and legal troubles overshadow his ambitions.

