Antigua and Barbuda general election: PM Browne wins fourth term in office

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Prime Minister Gaston Browne has secured a fourth consecutive term in office after leading the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) to a clean-sweep victory in the Antigua and Barbuda General Election 2026.

The party has secured a majority in the 17-seat Parliament, winning at least nine seats, while one seat went to the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM), led by Trevor Walker, according to preliminary results, News.Az reports, citing WIC News.

The closely watched snap election was held on April 30, 2026, with voters across all constituencies deciding the country’s political direction for the next five years. Early data showed a voter turnout of 35.85%, with 22,699 voters casting ballots out of 63,313 registered voters.

Browne, who has been in power since 2014, once again emerged as the dominant political figure after defeating the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), led by Jamale Pringle. The win extends his leadership following earlier victories in 2014, 2018, and 2023.

According to live election data, 57.89% of ballot boxes had been counted at the time of reporting, with 110 of 190 boxes processed.

The constituency map indicated near-total dominance by the ABLP across Antigua, while Barbuda remained the only area showing support for the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM).

PM Browne secured a comfortable victory in his constituency St. John’s City West as he led with 870 votes while the UPP candidate Alister Thomas trailed behind with 223.

The ABLP’s performance has been particularly strong across key constituencies including St. George, St. Peter, St. Paul, St. Mary’s, and All Saints where the party has either secured victories or maintained commanding leads.

The UPP, led by Jamale Pringle, faced challenges in converting support into seats with results indicating limited breakthroughs as counting progressed. Independent candidates also failed to make a significant electoral impact in the early stages of the count.

News.Az