Thailand ready for Sunday general election with tightened security

The Election Commission of Thailand said on Saturday that polling stations all over the Southeast Asian country are fully prepared for the Sunday general election, with security tightened across 400 constituencies.

The Thai Police have mobilized more than 126,000 officers to safeguard nearly 100,000 vote-casting locations nationwide, ensuring strict security and public order until the election process is complete or the ballot counting concludes, News.az reports, citing CNN.

In a statement, Kitrat Phanphet, national police chief, has instructed all personnel to strictly maintain law enforcement, stressing vigilance against offenses such as vote-buying, alcohol sales, and ballot box transport irregularities, both before and on election day.

According to the election commission, 52.92 million Thais, aged 18 and above, are eligible to take part in the House of Representatives elections, with 1.97 million voters already casting their ballots during advance voting last week.

News.Az