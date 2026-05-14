Latvia PM Evika Silina announces resignation

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Evika Siliņa has announced that she will resign, a move that is set to collapse the country’s governing coalition just months ahead of a scheduled general election in October.

The announcement marks a significant political shift in Latvia, where the centre-right coalition government had been in power amid growing political and economic pressures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Siliņa’s resignation is expected to trigger a government transition process, as coalition partners prepare for talks on forming a new administration or moving toward early political realignment before voters go to the polls.

The decision comes at a sensitive time for Latvia, which remains engaged in broader European Union policy discussions on regional security, economic stability, and energy issues.

With elections approaching, the political landscape is likely to become more competitive, as parties reposition themselves following the sudden collapse of the governing coalition.

Further details on the resignation process and interim leadership arrangements are expected in the coming days.

News.Az