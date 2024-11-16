+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders adopted three documents after the summit in Lima, President of Peru Dina Boluarte said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"I am certain that these documents, which we have just adopted, contribute to the strengthening of our forum," she said at the summit’s closing event.According to the president, three documents were put to vote: the statement of the APEC leaders, the Lima Roadmap to Promote the Transition to Formal and Global Economy, and the Ichma Statement on a New Look to Advance the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.Boluarte also relayed the presidency in the APEC to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.Previously, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said that the APEC Summit declaration has been negotiated and it does not contain any artificially politicized narratives.The meeting of the APEC leaders took place in Lima, Peru, on November 15-16. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

News.Az