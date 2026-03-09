Apollo to complete Atletico Madrid stake acquisition this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management is set to finalize the purchase of a 55% stake in Spanish football club Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Apollo Sports Capital, the firm’s sports investment arm, agreed in November to become the club’s majority shareholder. The deal reportedly values Atletico Madrid at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Neither Apollo nor Atletico Madrid immediately responded to requests for comment. The transaction marks one of the largest investments by a U.S. fund in European football.

