French World Cup-winning forward Antoine Griezmann is in discussions over a possible move to Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC, a source close to the negotiations told AFP, News.Az reports.

Griezmann currently plays for Atletico Madrid, where he is the club’s all-time leading scorer. Over the course of his career with the Spanish side, he has netted 210 goals, including during two spells separated by a stint at Barcelona between 2019 and 2022. He signed a contract extension last year that runs through June 2027.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed a distinguished international career with France national football team, scoring 44 goals in 137 appearances before retiring from international duty in 2024. He was a key member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Although no longer a guaranteed starter at Atletico, Griezmann has contributed 12 goals in 35 appearances this season.

Speculation about a move to the United States has followed the forward for several years. Griezmann has frequently expressed admiration for American sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL, fueling talk of a future switch to MLS.

According to the source, Orlando City holds Griezmann’s “discovery rights,” an MLS mechanism that grants one club priority in negotiating with a player. The report confirms earlier coverage by The Athletic.

A potential transfer would represent another high-profile addition for MLS, which continues to expand its global profile. The league’s 2026 season began on Saturday, and the primary transfer window remains open until late March, before reopening during the summer.

Orlando City failed to qualify for last season’s MLS playoffs but has a history of attracting marquee names, including former Ballon d’Or winner Kaká.

News.Az