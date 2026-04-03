Apple 50th sale: iPhone 17 Pro Max gets major discount

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple devices, including the iPhone 17 series, iPad, and Apple Watch models, are being offered at discounted prices in a limited-time anniversary sale in India, marking 50 years of the company’s retail presence through an authorised reseller campaign.

The offers include price reductions through a combination of instant discounts, bank cashback, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) has received one of the biggest reductions in the promotion. Originally priced at Rs. 1,49,900, its effective cost has dropped to Rs. 1,02,900 under the ongoing offer.

The discount structure includes:

Instant discount of Rs. 1,000

Bank cashback of Rs. 4,000

Exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000

Additional exchange value of up to Rs. 36,000 depending on device eligibility

Other models in the lineup, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, are also part of the promotional pricing.

The iPhone 17 (256GB) has seen its effective price reduced significantly, while higher storage variants also benefit from cashback and exchange incentives.

The iPhone Air is available at reduced prices depending on configuration, with additional savings through exchange programs and bank offers.

Apple’s iPad (2025) models are also included, with effective price cuts on both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. Selected iPad Pro models have also received discounts as part of the campaign.

The promotion extends to Apple Watch models, including Ultra, Series, and SE variants, with price reductions achieved through cashback and instant discounts.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now available at a lower effective price, while other models such as Series 11 and SE 3 are also included in the offer lineup.

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans of up to 24 months, with monthly installments starting at Rs. 3,413, making premium Apple devices more accessible under the limited-time sale.

The offer is being run through an authorised reseller and is available for a limited period, subject to stock and eligibility of exchange devices.

News.Az