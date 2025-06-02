Apple appeals EU requirement for sharing info with rivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple Inc filed an appeal with the European Commission challenging requirements that compel it to share user information with third-party developers, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The appeal is centered around the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Apple (NASDAQ:) to meet some interoperability requirements that mandate information sharing, the Axios report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Apple has constantly pushed back against DMA requirements, which it claims force the company to relinquish its intellectual property and compromise user privacy.

The requirements it is currently contesting are interoperability mandates giving other device manufacturers access to Apple features normally exclusive to the company’s devices, including WiFi pairing information and notifications on non-Apple smartwatches and headsets, the Axios report said.

The company, along with social network firm Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:), were fined a total 700 million euros ($795 million) in April for breaches of the DMA involving user data.

But the fines were seen as much lower than initially feared, with the EU expected to soften its stance against major U.S. tech firms over fears of upsetting the Donald Trump administration.

