Apple issues iPhone alert: iOS 18.4.1 fixes serious security flaws
Apple has issued a critical update for iPhone users with the release of iOS 18.4.1, addressing two serious security vulnerabilities that are already being exploited in real-world attacks.

Apple doesn’t provide a lot of detail about what’s fixed in iOS 18.4.1, because the iPhone maker wants to give people as much time to update before more attackers can get hold of the details, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.
 
The first flaw fixed in iOS 18.4.1 is an issue in the iPhone’s CoreAudio tracked as CVE-2025-31200 and reported by Apple and the Google Threat Analysis Group. Processing an audio stream in a maliciously crafted media file may result in code execution, Apple warned on its support page.
 
“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS,” the iPhone maker added.
 
The second bug patched in iOS 18.4.1 is a flaw in RPAC tracked as CVE-2025-31201 and reported by Apple. The vulnerability could allow an attacker with arbitrary read and write capability to bypass Pointer Authentication, Apple said, adding that the issue may also have been exploited in an “extremely sophisticated attack.”
The iOS 18.4.1 update comes just two weeks after the release of iOS 18.4, which itself patched 62 vulnerabilities, highlighting the importance of the latest upgrade.
The fact that iOS 18.4.1 was issued so rapidly and between updates and the nature of the vulnerabilities indicates that the “targeted attacks” Apple refers to could have involved spyware. The first flaw in Core Media was reported by Google’s Threat Analysis Group which often discovers flaws of this type.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity expert Paul Ducklin explicitly says the iOS 18.4.1 patches address vulnerabilities used to plant spyware. He calls the Core Audio flaw a “Podcast of death.”

“I exaggerate for effect, but update your iPhone anyway — double zero-day used in spyware attack. A rogue audio file could pwn Apple iOS. Also applies to the rest of the Apple ecosystem,” Ducklin writes in a post on X, formerly Twitter.


