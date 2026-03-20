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Israeli military strikes Iranian region along Caspian Sea

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Israeli military strikes Iranian region along Caspian Sea
Source: Getty Images

Israel’s military said it has launched strikes in Iran’s Noor region along the Caspian Sea, continuing its aerial campaign after nearly three weeks of conflict.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had begun targeting sites linked to what it described as the Iranian regime, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The latest strikes follow earlier operations reported on Thursday, when Israeli forces said their jets hit several Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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