Israeli military strikes Iranian region along Caspian Sea

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Israel’s military said it has launched strikes in Iran’s Noor region along the Caspian Sea, continuing its aerial campaign after nearly three weeks of conflict.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had begun targeting sites linked to what it described as the Iranian regime, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The latest strikes follow earlier operations reported on Thursday, when Israeli forces said their jets hit several Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea.

News.Az