Iranian man arrested after UK naval base breach attempt

Police Scotland said the pair were detained at around 17:00 on Thursday at the Faslane facility, located near Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The nationality of the woman has not been confirmed.

The Royal Navy stated that the suspects had “unsuccessfully attempted” to gain access to the high-security base.

A spokesperson added: "As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further."

Police Scotland said its inquiries were ongoing.