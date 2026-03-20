Dennis Rodman set for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Rodman, a five-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, also had a brief career in professional wrestling, competing in four matches—three of them in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He made his WCW debut in 1997 and gained widespread attention in 1998 when he skipped an NBA Finals practice to appear on “WCW Monday Nitro.” During that appearance, he set up a tag team match alongside Hulk Hogan against Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone.

WWE has a celebrity wing to its Hall of Fame that has inducted other sports figures such as Pete Rose, William Perry, Bob Uecker, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held April 17 in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.