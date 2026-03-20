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President Aliyev, Pakistani PM discuss Middle East situation

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President Aliyev, Pakistani PM discuss Middle East situation
Source: AZERTAC

On March 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation.

President Aliyev and PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated each other on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday and wished the Azerbaijani and Pakistani peoples prosperity and continued success, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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The Azerbaijani and Pakistani leaders praised the development of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and future contacts.

During the phone conversation, they also discussed the current situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of resolving tensions promptly through political means.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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