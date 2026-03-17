Webuild, Hyundai E&C expand partnership in strategic infrastructure

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Italian construction giant Webuild has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Engineering & Construction to strengthen and expand their ongoing collaboration, the company said Tuesday.

The agreement marks a new phase in their industrial partnership, targeting growth in highly specialized infrastructure sectors such as ports, airports, defence facilities, and the green energy sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Key points of the collaboration:

Focus regions: North America and Asia-Pacific due to rising infrastructure demand.

Possibility to establish dedicated joint ventures.

Companies will offer integrated project capabilities under PPP, EPC, or Design & Build models.

Webuild said the expanded partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to compete more effectively in complex, large-scale infrastructure projects.

News.Az