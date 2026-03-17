Yandex metrika counter

Projectile strikes tanker off UAE's Fujairah

  • Economics
  • Share
Projectile strikes tanker off UAE's Fujairah
Source: Getty Images

An unidentified projectile struck a tanker 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, causing minor structural damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

According to the agency, no injuries were reported among the crew.

It also noted that there was no environmental impact resulting from the incident.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      