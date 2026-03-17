Projectile strikes tanker off UAE's Fujairah

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An unidentified projectile struck a tanker 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, causing minor structural damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the agency, no injuries were reported among the crew.

It also noted that there was no environmental impact resulting from the incident.

News.Az