Israel reportedly targets top Iranian official Ali Larijani in overnight strike

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Israel carried out an overnight airstrike in Iran targeting a senior Iranian official, Ali Larijani, according to Israeli officials.

It remains unclear whether Larijani, who serves as secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike, the officials said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Meanwhile, another recent Israeli airstrike in Iran targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Akram al-Ajouri and other top officials in the terror group, according to defense sources.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir appeared to confirm the details. During an assessment this morning, Zamir said that “significant elimination achievements were also recorded overnight, with the potential to impact the campaign’s achievements and the IDF’s missions” — in an apparent reference to the strike targeting Larijani.

“This is in addition to eliminations carried out in recent days in Iran against external elements, also linked to the Palestinian arena,” Zamir said, referring to the Islamic Jihad officials.

He said that the “senior operatives involved in terrorist activity from Gaza and from Judea and Samaria (West Bank)” were hiding in a safe house in Tehran when they were struck.

News.Az