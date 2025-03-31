Apple set to add AI coach in revamped Health app

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is reportedly revamping its Health app to include an AI coach that will offer personalized guidance to users on how to improve their health.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, development on this new feature is progressing, with a potential release slated for the spring or summer of 2026, alongside the launch of iOS 19.4, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gurman first reported that something like this was in the works back in 2023, but now he says development is moving ahead, with the new features potentially coming as soon as spring or summer of 2026, with the release of iOS 19.4.

The AI coach’s advice would be based on data from across users’ medical devices, and would reportedly include food tracking. The coach is currently being trained on data from staff physicians, with Apple looking to bring in additional doctors to record health-related videos.

According to Gurman, this new service is tentatively called Health+.

News.Az