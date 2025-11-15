Apple steps up succession planning as Tim Cook prepares to step down
Apple is accelerating its succession planning as CEO Tim Cook prepares to leave the company as early as next year.
According to the report, John Ternus — Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering — is widely viewed as the leading candidate to succeed Cook. The newspaper cited several people familiar with internal discussions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sources told the FT that Apple’s board and senior leadership have recently intensified preparations for a transition after Cook’s more than 14-year tenure as chief executive.
The company is not expected to announce a new CEO before its next earnings report in late January, which will cover the crucial holiday sales period.
Tim Cook took over as Apple’s CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.