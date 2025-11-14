Apple sees major sales jump in China after iPhone 17 series launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sales of Apple’s iPhones in China surged 22% year-on-year in the first month following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, even as the broader smartphone market showed signs of weakness, a private survey revealed on Friday.

According to research firm Counterpoint, the iPhone 17 series accounted for nearly four-fifths of all units sold to consumers in the period from its September 19 launch, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In contrast, sales of iPhones after the iPhone 16 launch in September 2024 had declined 5% in the first month.

The launch of the iPhone 17 drew hundreds of customers to Apple’s Beijing flagship store on release day, reflecting strong brand enthusiasm despite intensifying competition from Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Huawei.

China’s overall smartphone market remained subdued, with third-quarter sales down 2.7% year-on-year, Counterpoint reported.

