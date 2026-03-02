Apple unveils iPhone 17e

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17e today, a powerful and more budget-friendly addition to the iPhone 17 series. Powered by the latest-generation A19 chip, the iPhone 17e offers outstanding performance for all user activities.

iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple, which is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e. The 48MP Fusion camera captures stunning photos, including next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video, News.Az reports, citing Apple.

It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare.1 With MagSafe, users can enjoy fast wireless charging and access to a vast ecosystem of accessories like chargers and cases. And when iPhone 17e users are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite — help them stay connected when it matters most.

Available in three elegant colors with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a beautiful new soft pink — iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting Wednesday, March 11. iPhone 17e will start at 256GB of storage for $599 — 2x the entry storage from the previous generation at the same starting price, and 4x more than iPhone 12 — giving users more space for high-resolution photos, 4K videos, apps, games, and more.

“iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come.”

A beautiful design with enhanced durability

iPhone holds its value longer than other smartphones, and iPhone 17e is built to last. It features a strong yet lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum design, and is splash, water, and dust resistant with an IP68 rating.4 The Ceramic Shield 2 front cover — featured across the iPhone 17 family — is tougher than any smartphone glass, and an Apple-designed coating provides 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation as well as improved anti-reflection to reduce glare. The Ceramic Shield 2 front cover provides 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare. The Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology delivers a fantastic viewing experience whether a user is streaming videos in Dolby Vision or playing games, and with up to 1200 nits peak HDR brightness, it is easy to view content on brighter days. Face ID provides a seamless and secure way to unlock iPhone 17e, authenticate purchases, sign in to apps, and more. With the Action button, users can access their favorite features — like the flashlight, visual intelligence, and more — with just a press. Powerful performance and exceptional efficiency iPhone 17e features the latest-generation A19 built with advanced 3-nanometer technology, delivering powerful performance. The faster, more efficient 6-core CPU — up to 2x faster than iPhone 11 — handles everything from simple tasks like scrolling through photos to advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities like Clean Up. The 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators unlocks console-level gaming on the go, supporting demanding AAA titles and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic lighting and reflections. The upgraded 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models and, combined with Neural Accelerators built into each GPU, enables Apple Intelligence and other AI models to run faster than on the previous generation. iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple. C1X is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e and matches the speed of iPhone Air. C1X uses 30 percent less energy than the modem in iPhone 16 Pro, contributing to the exceptional all-day battery life. A19 enables fast, efficient performance and stunning graphics for gaming on the go, including in Arknights: Endfield. Excellent battery life, fast charging, and MagSafe iPhone 17e delivers exceptional all-day battery life, enabled by the efficiencies of Apple silicon, including the C1X cellular modem, and the advanced power management of iOS 26. With fast wired charging using USB-C, iPhone 17e can charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.5 iPhone 17e also supports MagSafe and Qi2 for fast wireless charging up to 15W compared to 7.5W Qi wireless charging on iPhone 16e. MagSafe chargers, stands, cases, wallets, camera accessories, and more snap easily to the back of iPhone 17e, providing seamless alignment with a wide ecosystem of accessories. An advanced camera system to capture everyday moments iPhone 17e takes gorgeous photos with excellent detail, including in low light with Night mode. The 48MP Fusion camera enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto, giving users two cameras in one so they can get closer to the subject and easily frame their shot. Users can shoot sharp photos at up to 48MP resolution, or capture in the 24MP default for incredible image quality at a file size perfect for storing and sharing. Portrait mode improves thanks to an advanced image pipeline, delivering remarkably natural depth and smooth bokeh that gracefully blurs the background while keeping subjects sharp. The advanced pipeline also enables next-generation portraits, so iPhone 17e recognizes people, dogs, and cats, and automatically saves depth information, allowing users to turn photos into beautiful portraits with background blur after capture and to adjust the focus point in the Photos app. The latest generation of HDR captures subjects with true-to-life renderings of skin tones and ensures bright highlights, rich midtones, and deep shadows across the image — all while preserving fine details. iPhone 17e takes stunning videos with the ability to record in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps. iPhone 17e also records video in Spatial Audio for immersive listening with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro, and enables more ways to edit video sound with Audio Mix. With wind noise reduction, powerful machine learning algorithms automatically reduce unwanted noise for better audio quality. Groundbreaking safety and communication capabilities iPhone 17e helps users stay connected and get assistance when it matters most. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, users can text friends and family with Messages via satellite; connect with emergency services using Emergency SOS via satellite; and reach roadside assistance providers with Roadside Assistance via satellite. The Find My app lets users share their location via satellite, reassuring friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid. Crash Detection can detect a severe car accident and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence iPhone 17e comes with iOS 26, delivering a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day.7 The new design with Liquid Glass makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, bringing greater focus to content while keeping iOS instantly familiar and introducing even more ways to personalize iPhone. Apple Intelligence allows users to communicate across languages with Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, Phone, and with AirPods. Visual intelligence now extends to a user’s iPhone screen, letting them search, ask questions, and take action on the content they’re viewing. To help users eliminate distractions, Call Screening can screen calls from unknown numbers and automatically ask the reason for calling, while Hold Assist can hold on the line until a live agent is available. In Messages, users can now choose to screen messages from unknown senders by filtering them to a dedicated folder so they don’t clutter up the conversation list. iPhone 17e and the environment Apple 2030 is the company’s ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. iPhone 17e is made with 30 percent recycled content,11 including 85 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. It is manufactured with 55 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. iPhone 17e is designed to be durable, repairable, and also offers industry-leading software support, while meeting Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.

News.Az