Apple cuts App Store fees in China after regulator pressure

Apple is cutting commission fees for its App Store in mainland China, a major win for Chinese app developers after apparent pressure from government regulators in the tech giant’s second-largest market.

Starting Sunday, fees for in-app purchases and paid transactions will drop from 30% to 25%, while developers in Apple’s small business and mini app partner programs will see fees fall from 15% to 12%, according to a statement on Apple’s website, News.Az reports, citing the state-owned Economic Daily.

The move is expected to save Chinese developers more than 6 billion yuan ($873 million) annually, framing the adjustment as a win for both developers and consumers.

“Mini apps,” smaller applications that operate within larger platforms such as Tencent’s WeChat, will benefit significantly from the fee cut. The reduction also supports operators of China’s major “super apps,” including ByteDance’s TikTok platform, which hosts a wide array of third-party applications.

According to the Economic Daily, the change could lower prices for membership subscriptions, game recharges, live broadcast tips, and mini programs, potentially saving consumers up to nearly 1 billion yuan per year.

“This adjustment will improve consumption choices and information transparency,” the report said.

Apple’s 30% “Apple Tax” has been under antitrust scrutiny globally. In 2024, the European Union forced the company to reduce commissions to 10–17% for developers, while in the U.S., alternative in-app payment methods are allowed.

“In China’s case, Apple has been in discussions with the IT ministry and other departments, and has been requested or pressured to reduce their fees,” said Rich Bishop, founder of AppInChina, a consultancy for foreign developers entering China.

The change coincides with World Consumer Rights Day, when Chinese state media often highlights consumer protection issues. Apple has faced similar scrutiny in the past, including in 2013, when it publicly apologized following criticism of its after-sales service.

The Chinese government could require Apple to collect App Store revenues domestically in the future and tighten oversight of foreign apps, Bishop said. Apple has previously removed apps like VPNs from its China App Store at the request of regulators, enforcing compliance with domestic internet rules.

Last year, China’s antitrust regulator considered an investigation into Apple’s fee structure, and consumers filed an antitrust complaint over App Store fees in October 2025. Google also reduced Android developer fees worldwide last week, highlighting global pressure on app store commissions.

The new fee structure will also benefit international developers with apps on the China App Store. For example, the education app Duolingo, China’s top-grossing education app, could save a significant amount of money with the reduction, according to Bishop.

News.Az