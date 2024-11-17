Approximately 1,500 people killed during Bangladesh protests that led to PM Hasina's ouster

Activists take part in a protest march against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government to demand justice for more than 200 people killed in last month's violent demonstrations, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajib Dhar)

Around 1,500 people lost their lives in protests that toppled Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this year, with up to 3,500 allegedly abducted during her 15-year tenure, interim leader Muhammad Yunus claimed on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

The protests, which began in July as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since Bangladeshi independence in 1971, forcing Hasina to flee to India."Every day, new names are being added to the list of martyrs,” Yunus said in an address to the nation marking 100 days of the interim government, pledging to prosecute those responsible for the violence.

