April fights proved Azerbaijani army is the strongest one - Zakir Hasanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“Dear officers, ensigns, warrant officers, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, and seamen!

I congratulate you on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis and the New Year and convey my best wishes to you!

The solidarity of the world Azerbaijanis founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev is becoming of greater importance. Significant achievements made in all spheres of the state-building open broad opportunities for Azerbaijan to take a worthy place in the world community, as well as the implementation of national and international rights of the world Azerbaijanis.

Our people and the personnel of the Azerbaijani army will remember the year 2017 with significant events. Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, this year the dynamics of socio-economic development has increased, the work done in the army-building yielded positive results and the conducted large-scale reforms caused to improvement of combat and moral and psychological readiness of the army’s personnel.

Due to the constant attention and care of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, social and domestic problems of the army’s personnel are solved and the material-technical base of military units are more strengthened.

The process of training highly specialized, professional servicemen is being successfully continued as an important part of the army-building. New military camps and units have been commissioned and modern training centers have been created which are the clear manifestation of the state’s attention and care to the army. The reforms aimed at improving the military power of our army further increase the perseverance and spirit of victory of our servicemen.

The bravery demonstrated by our military in prevention of the military provocations of the enemy on the frontline during the April fights once again proved that the Azerbaijani army is determined to liberate our lands being the strongest one in the region. On those days, our fellow countrymen living abroad in various countries also expressed pride over this victory and support to our servicemen.

The tactical exercises held in the Azerbaijani army further improve and strengthen their combat capabilities. Our army, at any time, stands ready to fulfil any order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” Zakir Hasanov said in his congratulatory message, according to AzVision.

At the end, the defence minister once again congratulated the parents and family members of the martyrs, as well as the servicemen and veterans injured for the sake of Motherland, and the personnel, and wished them robust health, long life, happiness and success in their service.

News.Az

News.Az