Bibiheybat road to close for two days starting April 13

Bibiheybat road to close for two days starting April 13

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Traffic on Bibiheybat Road will be completely suspended due to repair and restoration works, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reported, News.az reports.

According to the agency, traffic along the указанная трасса will be halted from 10:00 on April 13 until 07:00 on April 15.

During this period, drivers are advised to use the Old Salyan Highway as an alternative route.

News.Az