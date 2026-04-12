Azerbaijan resumes embassy work in Iran following hostilities

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“On 12 April, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran resumed its operations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

“At the initial stage, the Embassy will operate with a limited number of diplomatic and administrative staff, including the Ambassador.

Taking into account security and organizational considerations, it is planned to regulate the Embassy’s work in a phased manner.

The resumption of the Embassy’s work shortly after the cessation of military operations in Iran and the declaration of a two-week ceasefire is a demonstration of special importance attached by Azerbaijan to its relations with neighboring and friendly Iran.

Our country once again reaffirms its support for initiatives aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region,” the ministry noted.

News.Az