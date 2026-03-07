Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Iranian attacks

Yandex metrika counter

Source: Reuters

The foreign ministers of the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iranian attacks targeting several member states, the bloc’s assistant secretary-general announced.

The meeting will take place via videoconference and was requested by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Egypt, according to Hossam Zaki, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Earlier, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the Iranian attacks, describing them as “fully reprehensible”.

He said the actions represent “not only a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also an assault on the principles of good neighbourliness.”

Aboul Gheit added that the attacks have created “an unprecedented state of hostility between Iran and its Arab neighbours”.

“This is a grave Iranian strategic mistake, which I hope they will rectify by halting these attacks immediately,” he said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

