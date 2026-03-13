Kamikaze drone hits Dubai International Financial Centre — VIDEO

Reportedly, a view from the building that received damage after an Iranian drone attack on the Dubai International Financial Center, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2026. (Photo via X)

Several explosions were heard in Dubai on Friday after debris from intercepted Iranian drones fell in the city’s financial district, damaging several buildings in the area, News.Az reports.

According to preliminary reports, thick black smoke was seen rising above the skyline early in the morning. Authorities initially described the incident as a fire in an industrial zone, but later clarified that the damage was caused by fragments of drones that had been intercepted in the air.

Officials said the incident caused only minor damage and no injuries were reported. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and the situation was brought under control.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Dubai International Financial Centre, one of the region’s most important banking and business hubs.

The attack comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this week, several banks in Dubai asked employees to leave their offices after Iran issued warnings that U.S. and Israeli financial institutions in the region could become potential targets.

At the same time, Iraq has increasingly become a focal point of the escalating conflict. On Thursday, a U.S. military jet crashed after what officials suspect was a mid-air collision. In a separate incident, a French soldier was killed when a drone struck an air base in the country.

Analysts say the latest developments underline the growing risk that the confrontation could expand beyond the immediate Iran-Israel battlefield and increasingly affect key financial and military sites across the wider Middle East.

News.Az