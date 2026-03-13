Iran lists Gulf energy facilities as possible targets

An initial assessment identified several energy and petrochemical facilities across the Gulf region that could be considered “legitimate targets” in the event of what it described as an “enemy mistake,” News.Az reports, citing Fars news agency.

Earlier, Khamenei said Iran would pursue compensation from its enemies for damages.

“We will, in any case, obtain compensation from the enemy. If they refuse, we will take from their assets to the extent we deem appropriate; and if that is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their property,” he said.

Following the remarks, Iran’s Quds Force, the external operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned the United States and Israel against targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and ports.

The facilities mentioned in the report include the Samref refinery and the Al Jubail Petrochemical (S-Chem) complex in Saudi Arabia, the Al Hasheem gas facility and field in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Q-Chem Petrochemical and Mesaieed Holding, associated with Chevron, in Qatar. The Ras Laffan refinery was also listed among potential targets.