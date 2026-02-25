Araghchi in Geneva for third round of US nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Geneva for a third round of indirect talks with U.S. representatives regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Swiss city on Wednesday evening ahead of talks with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, scheduled for the following day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The planned talks, like the previous rounds, are being held indirectly and are mediated by the Sultanate of Oman.

Iran and the US held the last two rounds of nuclear negotiations on February 6 and 17 in Muscat and Geneva, respectively. At the end of the Geneva talks last week, Araghchi said that an understanding had been reached on “a set of guiding principles” for the negotiations and the possible framework of an agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, before departing Tehran, Araghchi said in an exclusive interview with India Today that “a fair, balanced, and equitable deal is achievable.”

Iran has said that any agreement should include the removal of sanctions against the nation.

