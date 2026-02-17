Iran says progress made in US nuclear talks in Geneva
Iran and the United States reached an understanding on Tuesday regarding key "guiding principles" in negotiations to resolve their long-standing nuclear dispute. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that this does not mean a deal is imminent.
Oil futures fell and the benchmark Brent crude contract tumbled more than 1 percent after Araqchi's comments, which helped ease fears of conflict in the region, where the U.S. has deployed a battle force to press Tehran for concessions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"Different ideas have been presented, these ideas have been seriously discussed, ultimately we've been able to reach a general agreement on some guiding principles," Araqchi told Iranian media after the talks concluded in Geneva.
A U.S. official said Iran would make detailed proposals in the next two weeks to close gaps in the nuclear talks.
"Progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss," said the official, who declined to be identified.
The indirect discussions between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, alongside Araqchi, were mediated by Oman. The White House did not respond to emailed questions about the meeting.
Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said in a post on X "much work is yet to be done" but Iran and the U.S. were leaving with "clear next steps."
By Ulviyya Salmanli