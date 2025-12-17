Arctic records hottest year since 1900 amid oil drilling - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Arctic has experienced its warmest year since 1900, according to the latest Arctic Report Card published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Surface air temperatures between October 2024 and September 2025 were the highest ever recorded, highlighting rapid warming in the region.

The report also revealed that winter sea ice reached record lows in March 2025 and snow cover in June was half of what it was 60 years ago. These trends reflect a decade of rising temperatures around the North Pole, documented by 112 scientists from 13 countries, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite these alarming findings, countries including the US, Russia, and Norway are planning to expand oil and mining operations in the Arctic, exploiting melting ice to access resources. In the US, 21 new offshore oil and gas leases from the Gulf of Alaska to the High Arctic have been announced, while Russia explores joint energy projects with China and the US.

Today, the 2025 #ArcticReportCard was released, marking 20 years of tracking rapid Arctic warming and change. Find the full 2025 Arctic Report Card here: https://t.co/UNfmyUvYiK#AGU25 @NOAA @theAGU pic.twitter.com/7D5YPpJVpU — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) December 16, 2025

Environmental experts warn that these developments contradict global climate concerns, with public opinion surveys showing 80% of people worldwide favor stronger action on climate change. Legal challenges are also increasing, as international courts hold polluters accountable for environmental harm.

The report underscores the urgent need for climate action as the Arctic continues to warm far faster than the global average.

News.Az