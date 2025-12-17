Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery, cause blackouts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions erupted at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, southern Russia, amid a reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Dec. 17, 2025.

The city, located in Krasnodar Krai near the Azov and Black Seas, experienced significant power disruptions after the strike. Two high-voltage power lines were damaged, causing blackouts for more than 38,000 residents, with 13,000 still without electricity the following morning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials also reported two injuries from falling drone debris. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 31 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Krasnodar Krai overnight. Kyiv has not yet commented, and the reports could not be independently verified.

The strike comes as Ukraine regularly targets Russian military and energy infrastructure to weaken Moscow’s war effort. Ukrainian forces recently carried out large-scale attacks against Russian facilities, including military and oil sites in Russia and occupied territories, such as Crimea.

Similar incidents have occurred in Saratov Oblast and other regions, with prior attacks on major refineries like Slavneft-Yanos in Yaroslavl and missile strikes causing significant infrastructure damage in Belgorod, highlighting the continued intensity of Ukraine’s targeted campaign against Russian energy assets.

