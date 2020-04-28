Argentina bans commercial flight sales until 1 September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina has banned all internal and international commercial flights until 1 September because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, BBC News reported.

The authorities said airlines should not be allowed to sell tickets for flights that may not go ahead in the next four months.

Aviation industry groups said thousands of people could lose their jobs.

Argentina closed its borders to non-residents in March, imposing tough quarantine measures.

The country currently has nearly 4,000 confirmed infections, with 192 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The country's National Civil Aviation Administration issued a decree on Monday, banning ticket sales for commercial flights to, from or within Argentina.

It described 1 September as a "reasonable" date.

The agency added that the decree was aimed at preventing airlines from ticketing flights not approved by the Argentine authorities.

News.Az

