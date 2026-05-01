Flash flood risk: Life-threatening rain to hit Central Texas

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Heavy rain and a growing flood threat are set to impact Central Texas through Friday evening, with forecasters warning of dangerous conditions during both the morning and evening commutes.



A Flood Watch remains in effect across the region, signaling the potential for life-threatening flooding as multiple rounds of rain and storms move through the area. Meteorologists say rainfall could become intense at times, raising concerns about flash flooding on roads and in low-lying areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Most locations are expected to receive between 1 and 3 inches of rain by the end of the day, though some isolated spots could see totals climb as high as 5 to 6 inches. In addition to heavy rain, storms may also produce small hail, although the overall severe weather risk remains low.

The timing of the storms is likely to create hazardous travel conditions, especially during peak commute hours, as downpours reduce visibility and water begins to accumulate quickly.

Conditions are expected to improve later Friday evening as the rain gradually moves out, paving the way for a drier and calmer weekend across Central Texas.

Looking ahead, temperatures will begin to rise, with highs reaching into the 70s and 80s next week. Dry weather is expected to hold through Tuesday before another round of wetter conditions returns to the region.

News.Az